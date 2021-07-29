Guard Your Garmin With Wunderlich

Wunderlich’s new Navigation Security Kit offers peace of mind for those with a Garmin Zumo XT fitted to their BMW, helping to guard the expensive sat nav system against would-be thieves.
Worth hundreds of pounds and with no means of securing it to the bike built-in, the Zumo is a tempting, quick and easy steal for an opportunist.
Attached directly to the XT’s mount and operated with a key, the Wunderlich kit secures the Zumo in seconds, preventing even a determined thief taking it whilst the bike is unattended.
If the owner would prefer to take the Zumo with them, the unit can be removed with a simple turn of the key.
Secured beneath the navigation unit via a tailor made and powder-coated steel bracket, the kit is designed to be unobtrusive and won’t affect the use or charging of the Zumo.
It’s straightforward to mount – everything needed is included – and can be fitted to most F, G, R and S-series BMWs.
The Kit retails at £73- including VAT – a fraction of the cost of a replacement Zumo – and is available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com
For more Wunderlich news check out our dedicated page Wunderlich News
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews
SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here