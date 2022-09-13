Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The GASGAS duo are now the other way round in the standings, and the number 28 will be looking to pull a few more points clear ahead of the flyaways.

Misano saw another twist in the Moto3™ tale, with former points leader Sergio Garcia (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) crashing out, teammate Izan Guevara taking over on top with another podium and Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) back to winning ways – ahead of fellow Championship chaser Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), no less. There was also some drama for Austria winner Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), so as the dust settles MotorLand has chance to serve up another storm.

The bad news for Guevara’s rivals is that the Championship leader has some good form in Aragon, winning no less than three times from P22 on the grid in what is now JuniorGP™. Last year he also took his equal best result at the time in P4. However, Foggia won then, Masia has two victories at the venue and Sasaki some podiums. Garcia, on the other hand, will be wanting to flip his form at MotorLand.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) also has podium form at MotorLand and is on a roll of top four finishes, as well as still being the only rider to score every weekend. Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) has been quick, too, and Aragon is also more familiar turf for the fast field of rookies as they aim to get back in the fight at the front.

There’s also a historic first this weekend in Moto3™ as Maria Herrera returns to wildcard in an all-female team, which means all female from rider to crew chief to mechanics. She’ll be heading in looking to switch from MotoE™ and SSP experience back to where she first made her biggest mark, and at the track where she won in what was then known as the CEV and is now JuniorGP™.

11 points split Guevara from Garcia on the way in, and Foggia is now just 35 off the top. What will MotorLand bring? We’ll find out from Friday as practice begins for the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 204

2 Sergio Garcia (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 193

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 169

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security