Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The GASGAS rider ends the day 0.132 clear of Sasaki, with Garcia 11th and Foggia 13th.

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) is top of the pile after Day 1 at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, with the home hero setting an impressive 1:46.341 halfway through FP2 and remaining unchallenged. Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) was second quickest, just less than a tenth and a half off, with fellow Portugal podium finisher Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) crashed out late on and ended the day in 11th, and closest rival Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) was down in P13 too – with both a little close to that Q2 cut off zone…

FP1

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü stormed to the top in the opening session, three tenths clear thanks to his 1:47.888. There were some wet patches left from Thursday’s late rain showers affecting laptimes, but skies were blue and clear at least.

Fresh from the podium five days ago, Sasaki was second fastest and Garcia third as the day started well. Compatriot Carlos Tatay (CFMoto PrüstelGP) sat out the first ten minutes before conditions improved, then taking fourth ahead of Guevara. Foggia was sixth.

Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Josh Whatley (VisionTrack Racing Team) crashed, riders ok.

FP2

The afternoon saw Guevara rise to the fore and remain there, and everyone improved in the session with the exception of Whatley as he sat it out after his morning crash. Sasaki was the only rider in the latter half of the session to briefly depose Guevara, but the Japanese rider was forced to settle for second ahead of Masia.

Tatay was fast and fourth once more, ahead of FP1’s fastest man Öncü in fifth. David Salvador (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max Racing) was seriously impressive to finish sixth on his replacement ride for the injured John McPhee. Another great ride came courtesy of the top Honda, Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing), who has form around Jerez after winning in the then-FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship last year.

Provisional Q2 places

The combined timesheets are the same as FP2 with the exception of Whatley, so it’s Guevara, Sasaki, Masia, Tatay and Öncü in the top five ahead of Salvador and Ogden. Angeluss MTA Team’s Ivan Ortola was another rookie who impressed in P8, as did Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) just behind him. Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) completes the top ten, just ahead of Garcia.

Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) splits the Championship leader from his closest challenger Foggia, with Suzuki in P14 and the last rider currently set to move straight through, with Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia) just missing out as it stands.

That could all change in FP3, with Moto3™ back out at 9:00 (GMT +2). Then it’s time to decide the grid, with qualifying beginning at 12:35.

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 1:46.341

2 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) – Husqvarna – +0.132

3 Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – KTM – +0.192

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security