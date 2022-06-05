Guevara Makes A Stylish Return To The Top Step As Muñoz Takes Debut Podium

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Pulling clear in the final stages, the GASGAS rider takes his second home win of the season as rookie Muñoz defeats Suzuki and Garcia in Barcelona.

Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) was back on the top step in the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, and in some serious style. Pulling away late on for a leisurely last lap – from the outside at least – the number 28 took victory by 1.9 seconds. The battle for second was a stunner too, with Daviz Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) coming out on top in only his second ever Grand Prix, beating Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) to the line. Title contender Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) suffered a DNF after a technical problem.

Before that, Foggia grabbed the holeshot, with Garcia also making some headlines as he made up some good ground from the latter half of the top ten to slot in on the chase. Soon enough it settled into a now-familiar sight at the front: the GASGAS duo vs Leopard. And that way it stayed for a handful of laps, before that serious drama for Foggia. Heading into Turn 10, the Leopard rider headed wide but then slowed in the run off – suffering a technical problem and out the race.

There was more attrition heading for the front freight train. This time it was a multi-rider domino effect, with Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), David Salvador (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) all caught out and only Yamanaka able to rejoin. After implicated riders left the track before a hearing could take place regarding the incident, the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards will hold a hearing on Thursday of the German GP.

That drama had cut the front group down but more fast faces were soon on the scene as it returned to a fight throughout the points. Guevara had a small gap by five to go though, with Garcia on the chase and the stunning second ever World Championship race performance from Muñoz going strong as he duelled Suzuki.

Onto the final lap, there was no catching Guevara. The GASGAS rider had it signed, sealed and delivered with a healthy gap, and the battle for second only got closer. Garcia vs Suzuki vs Muñoz went right to the wire, with the number 44 giving the veterans as good as he got. And, he came out on top. Nearly neck and neck to the line, it was Muñoz who took it by 0.010 as Suzuki takes third and Garcia, despite holding second for a number of laps, forced to settle for fourth.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) won the battle for fifth as the Turk took another top result but remains on the search for that podium, with Carlos Tatay (CFMoto PrüstelGP) next up. John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) finished seventh ahead of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with a bigger gap behind the two veterans to Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Xavier Artigas (CFMotoPrüstelGP).

After a Guevara win, a Garcia fourth, Masia only P8 and a Foggia DNF, it’s the GASGAS duo pulling clear. Garcia retains a healthy 16-point advantage over Guevara but the number 28 cut 12 off at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya… come back for more in two weeks as we take on the Sachsenring!

Moto3™ PODIUM

1 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 38:22.351

2 David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – KTM – -+1.975

3 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +1.985

Izan Guevara: “It was an incredible race for me, the result is really good for the Championship, and I’m really happy about my fourth consecutive podium in the World Championship. This line is the correct way, I’m really happy for the team, and about this result. My pace today was really incredible, but the first part of the race was very low, but in the middle I pushed, until the last corner. I’m really happy and I’m really enjoying it.”

