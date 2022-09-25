Guevara Outpaces Sasaki To Increase His Gap At The Top

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) has done it again! Despite never riding at the Mobility Resort Motegi before, the number 28 took another impressive win as he was able to hold off Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The last lap was a showcase in precision and pushing to the limit for all three, with no one quite able to make a decisive move before the flag flew.

The win for Guevara puts him a whopping 45 points clear of teammate Sergio Garcia in the standings. Foggia closes to within 18 points of the second place held by Garcia for the moment, with Sasaki still fourth but also gaining ground on the number 11.

Garcia started well before fading from the podium fight, eventually beating David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) to fourth place.

Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had been in the battle for the win before a late highside out of second place, putting a dent in his place in the standings, and polesitter Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) fought at the front in the early stages before his race came to an early end with a crash.

Now the title fight goes down to the OR Thailand Grand Prix, with Guevara not yet able to take his first shot at the crown but getting ever closer to it. What will Buriram bring? We’ll find out next weekend!



Moto3™ PODIUM

1 Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 39:26.526

2 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.593

3 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) – Husqvarna – +1.741

Izan Guevara: “Yeah incredible start. I’m really happy with my race. Thanks to my team because in the warm up I had a big crash, and they repaired my bike in record time. Thanks to everyone and yeah, back-to-back victories!”

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security