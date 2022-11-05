Guevara Takes Final Moto3 Pole As Garcia, Sasaki And Foggia All Line Up In The Top 7

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The reigning Champion pips Öncü as the fight for second gets ready to rumble at the front.

Reigning Champion Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) will start his final Moto3™ race from pole position as he pipped Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) by just 0.046 at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana. Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who is currently two points ahead in the three-way fight for second overall, locks out the front row.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), the rider two points off Garcia, will start seventh, with Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), currently fourth overall but still in contention for second, lining up fifth.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) is fourth on the grid, and the Brazilian leads the fight for Rookie of the Year heading into the final race. He is currently on 104 points ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Daniel Holgado (97) and BOE Motorsports’ David Muñoz (84), his only rivals. Muñoz qualified 14th and Holgado 15th, but both will move up a place as 11th-fastest rider Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will start from pitlane.

Masia was involved in arguably the headline grabber of the day in Moto3™, as he and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) had a coming together on-track in FP3 followed by fisticuffs on the sidelines. Both have been given a pitlane start and Long Lap for the race, as well as a fine of 1000 euros.



Moto3™ FRONT ROW

1 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 1’38.479

2 Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) – KTM – +0.046

3 Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.175

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security