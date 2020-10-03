Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team) produced a remarkable comeback to claim FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship victory while Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (Super-B) converted pole position into maximum points in the Moto2™ European Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup races at Aragon. Dry, but windy, conditions set the stage for four classic FIM CEV Repsol races with more of the same expected on Sunday.

The FIM Moto3™ JWCh battle took another dramatic twist at MotorLand Aragon with Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team) launching himself into title contention. The 16-year-old stormed through from 22nd on the grid to claim a memorable win ahead of points leader Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team). Jose Julian Garcia (SIC58 Squadra Corse) completed the podium after a seven-rider battle at the front but Pedro Acosta’s (Team MT-Foundation 77) championship hopes suffered a blow after a collision with Diogo Moreira (Junior Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) took him out of contention. Lorenzo Fellon (Junior Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) took advantage of the chaos to take a fine fourth while there was also a career-best result for Max Cook (British Talent Team) in fifth.

The undefeated streak was finally stopped in the Moto2™ ECh as Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) getting the better of Yari Montella (Team Ciatti – Speed Up) after a thrilling four-way scrap. An eventful encounter saw mistakes aplenty with Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) enjoying a long spell at the front while Keminth Kubo (VR46 Master Camp Team) kept himself in the mix for the podium with his entertaining and aggressive style. In the end, Zaccone held on with the fastest lap on the last lap, with Montella second for the first time this season while Tuuli won a photo finish with Kubo for the final spot on the podium. A new face also stepped forward in the Superstock 600 class with Alex Toledo (EasyRace Team) on top for the first time this season, finishing eighth overall.

In the HETC, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Super-B) had a perfect day with two victories in a row as drama struck the series leader. In Race 1, van den Goorbergh proved too strong for surprise challenger Alvaro Carpe (Hawkers Finetwork Junior Team) who secured his maiden HETC podium. Harrison Voight (SIC58 Squadra Corse) won a fierce battle for third which saw Marco Morelli (Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Adrian Cruces (Cuna de Campeones) crash at the final corner, while David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) was already eliminated following a crash at Turn 13, his first DNF of the season. The Colombian responded in Race 2 although he was still unable to deny van den Goorbergh, who triumphed again. Alonso was embroiled in a battle for second with team-mate Ivan Ortola (Openbank Aspar Team) and Marco Morelli, which he was successful in by just 0.093s.

Five more races follow on Sunday with the possibility of the Moto2™ ECh and HETC titles being decided. Here is the schedule for another bumper day of action.

FIM Moto3™ JWCh Race 1 (15 laps) 11.00 h

Moto2™ ECh Race 1 (16 laps) 12.00 h

HETC (14 laps) 13.00 h

FIM Moto3™ JWCh Race 2 (15 laps) 14.00 h

Moto2™ ECh Race 2 (16 laps) 15.00 h

