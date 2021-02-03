Gulliver 2g: New Touring Laminate Jacket From Tucano Urbano

For its 2020-21 Autumn/Winter collection, Tucano Urbano has introduced a range of thermal riding kit to help riders stay warm, dry and comfortable this season, including the headline GULLIVER 2G laminated touring jacket.

“Leading our collection this winter is the Gulliver 2G – a fully laminated jacket that can be worn year-round thanks to its removable thermal inner jacket,” said Tucano Rachel Fuller, Tucano Urbano UK Country Manager. “It’s the perfect kit for any motorcyclist in the UK who wants protection from the unpredictable weather year-round, on any journey no matter how big or small.”

Class A-CE approved in accordance with EN17092:2020, the GULLIVER 2G jacket features comfort-fit shoulder and elbow armour as standard, a pocket for back armour, and for added safety, the jacket features Tucano Urbano’s REFLACTIVE® system for visibility on-demand with foldable reflective strips on the wrists.

The jacket has an innovative construction with an outer laminate layer made of tough Oxford polyamide on the outer sleeves and chest, with a Taslan polyamide on the hips and inner sleeve for a better fit. The GULLIVER 2G is ready to take on anything the British weather has to throw at it: Waterproof, windproof and breathable thanks to the Hydroscud® inner membrane with taped seams, there is also a double winter collar with a zip and magnet to keep water and cold air out, which can be removed for warmer weather.

Inside, the GULLIVER 2G has a detachable inner jacket made with polyester thermal padding provide maximum warmth, plus the inner can be worn as a separate garment for when off the bike. For a perfect fit, there are adjusters on the biceps, forearms, cuff, waist and hem, plus a number of different sized internal and external pockets for extra convenience.

For more information or to see the full range, visit: www.tucanourbano.com/en/

About Tucano Urbano

Established in the late ’90s in Milan, Tucano Urbano produces urban-contemporary clothing and accessories traditionally linked to the world of two wheels. Tucano Urbano constantly enlarges the scope of the brand to reach a wider, international public of all ages and passions that appreciates a metropolitan, practicable style and, above all, the creativity of an original product.

