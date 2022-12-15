Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Guy Martin 2013 TT Bike And Colin Edwards 2013 MotoGP Bike Will Be For Sale At Silverstone Motorcycle Auction.

The Colin Edwards 2013 Kawasaki FTR MGP13 Moto GP Superbike 1000cc, – £35,000 – £40,000

The first Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle Sale of 2023, on February 18th at the MCN London Motorcycle Show will offer two superb race bikes with fascinating provenance – bikes once raced by Colin Edwards and Guy Martin.

Colin Edwards, twice world superbike champion, rode this 2013 Kawasaki FTR MGP13 Moto GP 1,000 cc Superbike on his last full season of racing. It provides a rare opportunity to own a functioning and ready to ride moto GP bike, which is in effect the equivalent of an F1 car.

This competition bike is completely hand-built and originally tuned by the French based tuning company Akira with an available power of 245+bhp and a weight of 157kg (with original tyres).

The remarkable power-to-weight ratio makes for an achievable top speed of over 325kph. It is offered with its original Kawasaki ZX-10R engine which was fresh for its last race, currently tuned to 229hp at the rear wheel (with dyno print).

The engine was fresh prior to the last race of the season at Valencia and has been fully serviced and had engine management work carried out in its current ownership. Bought by the current owner in 2015, and has seen light use since at parade events.

Colin Edwards II, born February 27, 1974 in Houston, Texas, is an American professional motorbike racer. In 1995 Colin started his career with Yamaha in the Superbike World Championship. He went on to be World Superbike Champion twice.

Ex-Guy Martin TT bike 2013, also ridden by Steve Mercer of Team Traction control in 2014. 2013 Suzuki GSX-R1000 BSB Superbike ex-Guy Martin (Tyco Suzuki) and Steve Mercer (Keith Flint TTC) 1000cc – £20,000 – £25,000

Guy Martin is most famous for his TT success and is a British TV celebrity for his exploits on superfast machines. Factory bikes like this usually get crushed or engines stripped and rarely get used or sold into the domestic market.

Tyco Suzuki British Superbike developed and built with no expense spared for PJ Jacobson’s first Superbike season in 2013 and used by Guy Martin in the Isle of Man TT and all his other road events that year (Ulster Grand Prix, North West etc.)

Subsequently obtained by Team Traction Control (in the ownership of the late Keith Flint -front man of the Prodigy) and campaigned at the Ulster GP and at the teams first TT appearance in 2014 by Steve Mercer.

Full specification and highly maintained thoroughbred race bike which cost in excess of £80k to build and features factory-developed technology rarely available at club level. Repainted by Dream Machine.

For more information about these two motorcycles along with others to be auctioned at the MCN London Motorcycles Show Sale can be found at www.silverstoneauctions.com. Further entries for this sale are invited up to the end of January 2023 with free motorcycle no obligation valuations offered by our team of specialists.

