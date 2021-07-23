Richard Hammond has put up eight of his vehicles to be sold by Silverstone Auctions at The Classic at Silverstone on Sunday 1 August. All proceeds are to support his new business venture The Smallest Cog, a classic vehicle restoration business that will be documented in Richard Hammond’s Workshop (working title), a brand-new original docuseries airing on discovery+ UK later this year.

“The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me” stated Hammond. He went on to add “It is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value, but they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles.”

Several of the classics are personal favourites of Hammond, with classic and limited-edition motorcycles he bought himself for his 40th and 50th birthdays on offer, as well as a much-loved family heirloom in the 1959 Bentley S2.

The other lots include a stunning 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1927 Sunbeam Model 2 motorcycle, a classic 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350 which is number 5 of 48 built, a 1932 Velocette KSS Mk1 and a highly collectable 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Mans Mk1. The entire collection is being offered without reserve.

Separate to his private collection, a widely publicised and beautifully restored Ford RS2000 was also due to go under the hammer the same weekend, but Hammond has deferred the release of this vehicle until the Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show Sale in September 2021 which will be hosted by Silverstone Auctions’ sister company, Classic Car Auctions (CCA). This is to allow more time for The Smallest Cog to complete the car to their exacting standards.

Nick Whale, Managing Director of Silverstone Auctions, added “We are delighted to have Richard both attending our sale on 1 August but also joining us on the rostrum to introduce the collection. These vehicles clearly have a special place in his heart, so I’m sure it is going to be a day of mixed emotions for him, but we are confident we can deliver a keen bidding audience that will do his new business proud, we wish him the best of luck.”

The Classic Sale at Silverstone is taking place from Friday 30 July through to Sunday 1 August in The Wing Building at Silverstone. The Richard Hammond Collection will be offered from 2pm during the Sunday auction.

