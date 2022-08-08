Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Launching as part of the 2022 collection, Dainese has introduced a number of new gloves – Mig 3, Mig 3 Air and Plaza 3 D-Dry® – ensuring riders are protected, no matter the weather.

Mig 3

Dainese’s Mig 3 and Mig 3 Air are the ideal gloves for summer. The Mig 3 features a cow leather upper and the palms are made from Amica suede. The gloves are certified according to CE regulations – Cat. II Pr-EN 13594/2015 Level 1.

Styled with an aggressive look, the Mig 3 gloves have TPU protection on the knuckles; pre-curved fingers; a super comfort cuff; adjustable velcro closure at the wrist.

The lightweight, abrasion-resistant and well-ventilated gloves have a perforated back for breathability and feature Dainese Smart Touch, meaning riders can use a touchscreen device without having to remove their gloves.

Available in dealers now, in three colour options – black/fluro-yellow, black/lava-red/white and black/black – in sizes XXXS to 3XL, the Mig 3 gloves have an RRP of £99.95.

Mig 3 Air gloves

The textile version of the Mig 3, the Mig 3 Air have the same aggressive style and features as their leather counterpart.

Available in sizes XXXS to 3XL in two colour options -black/black and black/fluro-red – the Mig 3 Air gloves are certified according to CE regulations – Cat. II Pr-EN 13594/2015 Level 1. The Mig 3 Air has an RRP of £89.95.

Plaza 3 D-Dry®

Planning ahead for the colder commutes or have a tour planned somewhere chilly? Dainese’s waterproof and breathable Plaza 3 D-Dry® winter gloves will keep riders hands warm, even on the coldest of rides.

A thermal lining and wind-block system work together with the D-Dry® membrane to provide protection against the cold, wet and wind. However, comfort and dexterity are not lost, due to strategically-placed soft inserts, stretch fabric and pre-curved fingers. Smart technical fabrics and reinforcements on the palm protect in the event of an accident and reflective inserts contribute to active rider safety. Equipped with the Dainese Smart Touch insert, riders can use smartphones and GPS systems with ease – all without needing to remove their gloves.

There are two colour options available for men in sizes XS-3XL, Black/Anthracite and Black/Bronze Green, both with an RRP of £59.95. For ladies, the Plaza 3 gloves are available in Black/Anthracite and Black/Bronze Green, in sizes XXS-XL, but have been specifically designed to fit a ladies hand.

Available in UK dealers now, the Plaza 3 gloves are certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13594/2015 Standard cat. II lev. 1.

For more Dainese news check out our dedicated page Dainese News

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security