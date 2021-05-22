Robust Mount For Every Terrain

Use the lightweight HANDLEBAR MOUNT PRO MTB to mount your SP Connect™ Phone Case aerodynamically to your bike’s handlebar. Mount it in an out-front position on your gravel bike or reversed position on your mountain bike to protect your phone. In both cases your smartphone will be securely positioned right in your field of vision, allowing you to navigate or access your playlists and other apps whilst riding.

CNC machined from aircraft grade aluminium

Shock absorbing

Portrait / Landscape Orientation Option

For diameters: 1“ (25.4 mm), 1 1/4“ (31.8 mm), 1 3/8“ (35 mm)

Mount smartphone and light/action cam simultaneously

Handlebar Mount Pro MTB

View product

For more information on SP Connect products visit sp-connect.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

