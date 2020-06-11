Hard On The Throttle, Easy On The Wallet

KTM get hard on the throttle and easier on the wallet with irresistible 2020 summer Power Deals.

From the start of June 2020 customers visiting authorised KTM dealers will be able to make fantastic savings on a host of 2020 KTM models. Get ready to power into the summer!

KTM has made it easier than ever for riders to enjoy massive savings this summer. Everyone is eager to get on the throttle, and KTM customers can experience new roads, performance and sensations thanks to the Summer Power Deals that will apply to selected models of the 2020 range. Each represents a massive price trim, depending on the respective bike.

The excellent power-to-weight ratio and agility of the 2020 KTM 125 DUKE and 390 KTM DUKE are available with a £500 discount. The feisty KTM 790 DUKE comes with a gigantic total of £1,500 sliced away from the RRP and the same quantity applies to the feted KTM 790 ADVENTURE, with £1,600 off the KTM 790 ADVENTURE R sister version. Riders keen on the KTM 690 ENDURO R or the Supermoto characteristics of the KTM 690 SMC R can deduct £1,500. Both incarnations of the adventure-touring segment king – the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R – carry a hefty price drop of £2,400.

“After the challenges related to the lock downs during the last couple of months, we really wanted to give something back to riders and KTM customers which is why we worked out a scheme on our 2020 KTM range.” commented KTM AG CSO Florian Kecht.

“We wanted riders to get excited about the road and trails so they can enjoy and share new experiences with their pack on our fantastic motorcycles.”

The 2020 Summer Power Deal is applicable for the following models with immediate effect. Selected models are also available with low rate finance options – including 2.9% APR conditional sale and 4.9% APR PCP. Full details of the motorcycles and the finance can be obtained with a visit to any official KTM authorised dealer.

2020 KTM 125 DUKE save £500, now £3,799

2020 KTM 390 DUKE save £500, now £4,299

2020 KTM 790 DUKE save £1,500, now £7,499

2020 KTM 690 ENDURO R save £1,500, now £8,299

2020 KTM 690 SMC R save £1,500, now £8,299

2020 KTM 790 ADVENTURE save £1,500, now £9,799

2020 KTM 790 ADVENTURE R save £1,600, now £10,999

2020 KTM 1290 ADVENTURE S save £2,400, now £13,199

2020 KTM 1290 ADVENTURE R save £2,400, now £13,399