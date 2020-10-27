Hardcore Xc13 Our Best Selling Chain Lock Gets A Major Re Vamp 01Oxford Products Hardcore XC13

Our best-selling approved chain lock has received a major re-vamp, including a new shock-resistant rubberised padlock.

Sure it looks good, but under the pretty dress is our no-nonsense anti-theft technology, with a multi-disc key system operating a double-locking mechanism – all of it made from hardened steel.

As a result, the new Hardcore XC13 is not only Sold Secure Gold, but also recognised by Secured by Design, the official police security initiative.

From £89.99

HARDCORE XC
DOUBLE-LOCKING PADLOCK
• Shock-resistant rubberised body.
• Double-locking mechanism.
• Hardened steel shackle and internals.
• Key replacement service.

HARDCORE XC
13mm CHAIN
• Available in 3 sizes: 1.2m, 1.5m & 2.0m
• Hardened steel 13mm square link chain made from Cro-Mo steel, which uses a special blend of alloys to improve resistance to attack.
• Zinc coated to prevent corrosion.
• Cloth sleeve to protect paintwork.

Hardcore Xc13 Our Best Selling Chain Lock Gets A Major Re Vamp 02

