Style that Breaks Boundaries

Harley-Davidson is proud to announce a new collection of parts and accessories designed by Rizoma to bring a whole new look to H-D’s iconic motorcycles.

This sleek collection of billet aluminum accessories is the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for Harley riders. These parts and accessories fit a broad range of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and feature components specially designed to personalise H-D’s first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire®.

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma®

Precision craftsmanship and unmistakable style define this collaborative collection from Harley-Davidson and Rizoma. Lasered H-D and Rizoma logos on a subdued black on black finish display minimal branding that lets the machined texture and performance aesthetic take the lead. This sleek collection of billet aluminum accessories is the first co-branded collection of its kind designed exclusively for H-D motorcycle riders.

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Hand Grips

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma handgrips are 1.44 inches in diameter and feature a textured rubber grip to inspire confidence in handling while riding.

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Rider Footpegs

A bright, machined surface on Harley-Davidson by Rizoma footpegs offers the rider a level of confidence in boot grip while adding a striking element of contrast to a dark-finished style.

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Passenger Footpegs

A bright, machined surface on Harley-Davidson by Rizoma footpegs offers the passenger a level of confidence in boot grip while adding a striking element of contrast to a dark-finished style.

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Mirrors

These Harley-Davidson by Rizoma mirrors feature an aspherical outer portion which shows more of the rear and peripheral reflection providing a broader view for the rider in motion. They complete any blacked-out or moto-sport inspired look.

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Charge Door

Add a solo custom element or complete the Harley-Davidson by Rizoma on your LiveWire motorcycle with this sleek, sport-inspired charge door.

