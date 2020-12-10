Throughout Harley-Davidson’s 118-year history, the brand has never before brought the entire world together to experience the debut of all-new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. On 19th January 2021, that all changes with a single virtual event. During H-D 21, the company’s first virtual launch experience, Harley-Davidson will announce new 2021 motorcycles, parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel.

Those who participate will hear from Harley-Davidson leadership, product experts and passionate enthusiasts who are leading and shaping the industry on all that is coming to Harley-Davidson® dealerships in 2021.

New approach to product launches

The global virtual launch is part of the company’s streamlined and overhauled approach to bringing products to market for customers. Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson announced significant shifts including streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30 percent, shifting its new model year debut to align with the start of the riding season and amped-up marketing efforts to drive desirability and maximise impact in the market.

“We’re thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America™,” said Theo Keetell – VP Marketing. “We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.”

Adventurer Jason Momoa shares his passion

American actor, producer and motorcycle enthusiast Jason Momoa will play a key role in the 19th January event. Forever seeking new adventures, Momoa will share his thoughts on how Harley-Davidson’s upcoming Pan America motorcycle has expanded his passion for Harley-Davidson and created new opportunities to explore endless horizons beyond paved roads.

“Harley-Davidson has unlocked opportunities for me to find adventure with amazing people, awe-inspiring places, and expand my inspiration as seen in the United We Will Ride content series,” said Momoa. “I was excited to collaborate with Harley-Davidson for a first look and chance to ride the Pan America 1250 motorcycle. It’s the perfect vehicle that combines my love of the outdoors, the unknown, and Harley-Davidson. People are going to be completely stoked about this bike that Harley-Davidson has created.”

Harley-Davidson® Pan America™ Global Reveal – 22nd February 2021

The all-new Harley-Davidson® Pan America™ 1250 adventure touring motorcycle will be previewed in the 19th January H-D 21 virtual launch experience. Harley-Davidson will be bringing the world back together on 22nd February 2021, with the spotlight on the new Pan America motorcycle to reveal the motorcycle’s full details in a separate digital event.

