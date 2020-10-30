Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle shows the thrills of drag racing’s future

See what it takes to win in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle championship and the future of drag racing with the 10-time champion Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle™ / Vance & Hines drag racing team in Harley-Davidson’s latest production “Science of Speed.” Team racers Eddie Krawiec, Andrew Hines and Angelle Sampey talk through the skills, strategies, and experience of running a motorcycle through the quarter-mile dragstrip.

“Science of Speed” looks at how electric vehicle propulsion will change the sport of drag racing by comparing a 2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR™ motorcycle to a 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire® motorcycle. With the LiveWire motorcycle’s immediate torque and seamless twist-and-go acceleration, the racers are immediately aware of what the future of fast can bring: more time for preparation before launch; thrilling, instant acceleration; and seamless speed to the finish line.

“Let me tell you what’s amazing,” said Sampey. “That was the first time I rode the LiveWire. I could not wait to get it on the track. The LiveWire is so easy to ride. Just twist the throttle and go – and you really go!”

On 4th September 2020, Sampey, a three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion, set new records for elapsed time and top speed by an electric-powered production motorcycle with the LiveWire on a drag racing course. She stepped off her Harley-Davidson FXDR Pro Stock competition motorcycle to pilot the LiveWire bike to capture world record-breaking runs on the quarter and eighth-mile, covering the eighth-mile distance in 7.017 seconds and the full quarter-mile course in just 11.156 seconds at 110.35 mph. The 2020 LiveWire motorcycle’s top speed is limited to 110 mph.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle is an all-new, all-electric model designed to offer riders a thrilling and high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product. The LiveWire motorcycle is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle – no clutching or gear shifting required.

The instant torque provided by the H-D Revelation™ powertrain delivers exhilarating acceleration from a stop; the LiveWire motorcycle can rush from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.0 seconds and 60 to 80 mph (100 to 129 kph) in 1.9 seconds. Because maximum torque is always on tap, roll-on acceleration for passing is outstanding. An optimised centre of gravity, rigid aluminium frame and premium adjustable suspension components give the LiveWire motorcycle dynamic handling. With up to 146 miles of range (city)*, performance is optimised for the urban street-rider.

The H-D Revelation electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, heat, and sound, all of which enhance rider comfort and creates a unique riding experience, even on the drag strip.

Licensed riders can take a complimentary test ride and feel the performance themselves on the LiveWire motorcycle at select EV Authorised LiveWire Harley-Davidson dealerships in the United States, Australia, Canada and most European countries.

*Estimated riding range: 146 miles (city) / 95 miles (combined). Riding range estimates provided following SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure and are based on expected performance of a fully-charged battery when operated under specified conditions. Actual range will vary depending on riding habits, ambient weather and equipment conditions.

