Harley-Davidson is re-launching The Enthusiast™ magazine as a print and digital magazine designed to showcase motorcycle culture and the riding lifestyle through the lens of the Harley-Davidson brand. Originally published by Harley-Davidson from 1916 to 2008, The Enthusiast magazine will replace HOG® Magazine as the official publication of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and will become more widely available through other distribution channels.

“This is the return to a great tradition,” said Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson President and CEO. “We believe today The Enthusiast title is more relevant than ever. In a year when so many people have been stuck inside, we passionately believe in inspiring riders and aspiring riders to get out in the world to rediscover adventure through socially-distanced riding.”

The first new issue of The Enthusiast magazine is available this week with a cover story featuring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, stars of the new Apple Original series “Long Way Up,” premiering Friday, September 18 on Apple TV+. The series follows the epic motorcycle adventure McGregor and Boorman experienced on a 13,000-mile journey aboard two Harley-Davidson® LiveWire® electric motorcycles through South America, Central America and Mexico.

Printed four times annually, with a circulation of more than 500,00 print copies in the United States plus 150,000 copies internationally, The Enthusiast magazine is the most broadly circulated motorcycle magazine in the world. First published by Harley-Davidson in 1916, The Enthusiast magazine was among the first consumer motorcycle magazines in print, although Germany’s Motorrad (1903), Italy’s Motociclismo (1914), and Motorcyclist magazine (1909) in the United States preceded it.

From 1984 until 2008, Harley-Davidson produced two separate publications for owners and riders, The Enthusiast magazine and HOG Tales magazine. In 2009 they were merged under the HOG Magazine title into one new magazine that drew content inspiration from both publications.

With the movement of Motorcyclist to a digital format in 2018, the Enthusiast magazine, including the HOG Magazine years, remains the oldest continuously printed motorcycle magazine in the United States.

All Full and Life Harley Owner Group® members will continue to receive a complimentary subscription to The Enthusiast magazine as part of their membership benefits. Harley-Davidson is also exploring new ways to deliver the print magazine in the United States, including by selling single copies of the magazine on the H-D® eCommerce site and through limited retail establishments, including at Harley-Davidson dealerships and select boutique motorcycle shops. For more information and history about The Enthusiast magazine, visit h-d.com/enthusiast.