Harley-davidson To Kick Off 120th Celebration Year On 18th January

H-D.com to host new 2023 motorcycles & Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ details

On 18th January, 2023, Harley-Davidson will reveal its 2023 motorcycle line-up and details of the first annual Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™, a celebration 120 years in the making. All the news will stream live at 4.00 pm GMT at Harley-Davidson.com.

“2023 marks the 120th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson during which we’ll honour our rich heritage, celebrate with our fans and riding community, and reveal our newest motorcycles and product offerings,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

“Please join us as we kick off our 120th Anniversary with exciting new model introductions and a peek at what we have in store for the landmark year ahead.”

Get set for Homecoming!

The first wave of new 2023 Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, genuine Harley-Davidson® Accessories and Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes gear and apparel will be revealed on 18th January and will be available at authorised Harley-Davidson® dealerships afterwards.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ event will fill four days with music, food, and moto-culture at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on 13-16th July, 2023. Details on entertainment, scheduled events, venues, ticket packages, and lodging will appear at H-D.com on 18th January, where visitors can also sign up for ongoing Homecoming updates. Everyone is welcome and invited from riders, co-riders, to fans, and families.

Budapest awaits

As part of the build-up to this landmark celebration in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson recently announced a 120th Anniversary Festival event in Europe. Centrally located at the brand new Puskás Aréna Park in the beautiful city of Budapest, it will take place 22-25th June, 2023. Tickets are currently available, and the Festival promises a huge lineup of attractions including more than 50 live music acts on five stages, over four days and nights, plus all the latest Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and merchandise, and so much more. Tickets and accommodation offers are available now at https://hd120budapest.hu/

