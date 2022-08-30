Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The safety of motorcyclists has and will always be a concern as vulnerable road users, but there have been many great strides made over the years which have made motorcycling in the UK a lot safer than it used to be. This post will look at how much safer motorbike riding has become in the UK and the main reasons for this improvement.

Safety Over 20 Years

Research shows that motorcycle fatalities in the UK plummeted between 2004 and 2020 falling 51% from 585 to 285. Serious injuries are also a lot less common falling by 48%. One reason why fatalities and serious injuries are much less common these days is that motorcycle traffic has fallen by 22%, which means that there are fewer motorcycles on the roads which means fewer accidents. While this is one reason why there are fewer accidents, you will also find that changing motorcycle laws and regulations have helped to protect motorcyclists on the roads and reduced accidents.

The Impact on Society

Road traffic injuries and fatalities can have a serious impact on society and in more ways than one. There are social and economic consequences of road traffic accidents, especially when there are children involved. One of the most notable ways that motorcycle accidents impact society is through the impact on the NHS. The NHS is under great strain and road traffic accidents can add to this strain and so much so that it can result in medical negligence. Mistakes in healthcare can occur when the system is overloaded, and this is problematic. As much fantastic work as the NHS does, there were 15,674 compensation claims against the NHS for clinical negligence that were settled in 2020/21 and these can result in the loss or changing of lives.

Is Motorcycling on the Motorway Safest?

When people think about motorcycle accidents, they tend to think of high-speed accidents on motorways. In fact, motorways are generally safer for motorcyclists and it is rural riding that is more dangerous with 68% of all motorcycle fatalities taking place on rural roads. This is because rural roads often have sharp bends, bumps, potholes and debris that can cause a motorcyclist to come off. Urban roads are also dangerous with 53% of serious accidents happening here with junctions being a serious threat.

It is fantastic to see how much safer motorcycling has become over the last 20 years. Fatalities and serious injuries have plummeted with greater protection for riders through new regulations and laws, but it is important to remember that motorcyclists will always be vulnerable road users. Motorcyclists must always prioritise safety when riding and motorists need to be wary of motorcyclists on the roads and always look properly to ensure that there is no motorcyclist before pulling out.

