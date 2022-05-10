Hawk Swoop On Dunlop For Nw200 And Tt

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Stuart and Steve Hicken have rejoined forces with Michael Dunlop for the NW200 and TT. Dunlop was set to build his own Superbike for the TT; but now has Hawk Racing’s Suzuki GSX-R for both meetings. This allows his own team to concentrate on his Supersport and Superstock bikes.

Dunlop won a big bike double for Hawk in 2014; when they campaigned Kawasakis and again in 2017 when GSX-R Suzukis were the weapon of choice. Dunlop now has a race proven package for the main races at the TT. He will start as favourite in the Supersport Races and will challenge Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison for the top step in the Superbike and Senior races. He seems set to add to his tally of 19 races wins at the TT.

