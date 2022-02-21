Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Made in Germany from hard-anodised aircraft specification aluminium, and tailor-made for the R nineT family, the Protectors form a tough barrier around the vulnerable cylinder heads, valve and spark plug covers on the Boxer engine.

Multiple mounting points – and flexible 3M rubber bumpers – spread the load of impact evenly and absorb kinetic energy. The protectors also help stop the valve covers from moving and destroying the bolt threads.

Replaceable 16mm-thick pads on each protector add additional shock absorption and help soak up scuffs and scrapes from slides.

Each protector is contoured specially to wrap around the cylinder head, and are designed so they will not protrude and affect ground clearance. Access to the spark plugs isn’t impeded and they can be easily removed for other maintenance.

They fix directly to each cylinder head – no complex fitting kits, special tools or training required – add minimal weight, and are styled to blend in with the R nineT-series’ retro lines. Hard anodised, they are resistant to corrosion for durability.

Wunderlich R nineT Cylinder Head Protectors cost £319- per pair (including VAT and are available exclusively through the UK’s no.1 for BMW motorcycle accessories www.nippynormans.com

They fit all 2021-on (Euro 5) R nineT models – Scrambler, Pure and G/S Urban – and can be used on their own or alongside Wunderlich engine bars [with an additional adaptor kit] for complete protection.