Herald Classic 400 REVIEW. An A2 licence compatible 400cc modern classic motorcycle.

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the new Herald Classic 400cc motorbike.

Find out what it’s like to ride, how it sounds, handles, accelerates and stops. We even do a 0-60mph test.

Father and son team discuss the features of the bike, so you can make an informed decision.

Herald are based in central England, UK, and have a lovely range of beautiful motorcycles, mostly 125cc learner-legal, but this and some new models in the pipeline are mid-capacity a2 licence compatible.