Herald Classic 400 REVIEW. An A2 licence compatible 400cc modern classic motorcycle.
Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man
We review the new Herald Classic 400cc motorbike.
Find out what it’s like to ride, how it sounds, handles, accelerates and stops. We even do a 0-60mph test.
Father and son team discuss the features of the bike, so you can make an informed decision.
Herald are based in central England, UK, and have a lovely range of beautiful motorcycles, mostly 125cc learner-legal, but this and some new models in the pipeline are mid-capacity a2 licence compatible.