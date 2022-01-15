Team Gresini Racing MotoGP was presented via streaming worldwide today; the team, which was founded and ‘raised’ by Fausto Gresini, returns to the premier class of MotoGP as an independent team after seven years of absence in this role.

This project is led by team owner Nadia Padovani Gresini and supported by Gresini Racing’s core; this season will witness the return with the family of Enea Bastianini, who already stepped on the podium last year with Ducati, as he joins fellow Italian and MotoGP rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Both riders will race aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP21 in 2022, a bike they were able to get a glimpse of last November at Jerez de la Frontera. Bastianini has already proved he can be extremely competitive with his new bike, while Di Giannantonio has shown great signs for the upcoming debut season.

The rider #49 will be the first to take to the track in Sepang’s first test, which is reserved exclusively to the MotoGP rookies. On-track action will get underway on January 31st with a three-day ‘shakedown’ where the light blue-liveried team will be already among the protagonists.

ENEA BASTIANINI #23

“The new colours of the bike are very particular, when I saw it first it appears a little strange to me, but now that I see it live I can say it is amazing. Such a great bike can’t be but fast! In about twenty days we’ll be leaving for the tests, luckily it is just a short time because I’m way too excited to be back on my Ducati. I already met the team during the first test: we had the chance to know each other better and to work together, and I can firmly say that I have a super team. I think it is going to be a very interesting season, I’m sure we’ll achieve great results. I can’t wait for the season to begin!”

FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #49

“2022 is just around the corner. It will be my first season in MotoGP and it will be so cool! I will have a lot to learn, my expectation is to grow race by race and who knows, we’ll may be able to collect even some great achievements. In a bit we’ll be back on track for the test, we’re going in Malaysia and Indonesia is following. I can’t wait to ride again this beautiful beast. The winter break is always too long, I’m counting the days, the hours! And the bike is spectacular, maybe the most beautiful I’ve ever ride, the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. With that unique main color it looks like a bike of the 70’s, retrò style, on track we’ll be recognizable for sure. Particular, original, BEAUTIFUL. A unique emotion”.

NADIA PADOVANI GRESINI

“We’re finally presenting a project we strongly believed in and one we have been working non-stop for during the last year. We’re very motivated and we ended up being the first MotoGP team to present itself; plus, I believe our bikes are beautiful – and I hope all the others will like them, too. I would like to think Fausto is looking at us from above and that is proud of his family. There is almost no distinction between natural and work families, we’re one. I must say that I saw both Diggia and Enea in great shape and eager to start: we’re aiming at being among the protagonists and show up at the parc fermé sometimes.”

