Herrera Triumphs in Nail-Biting WorldWCR Finale at Donington

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship concluded its Donington Park weekend with a heart-stopping Race 2, as Maria Herrera of Klint Forward Factory Team clinched a dramatic victory in the closing moments of the Prosecco DOC UK Round.

In a reversal of Saturday’s fortunes, Herrera showcased her prowess by seizing the lead at the start and engaging in a thrilling duel for the top spot. The Spanish rider’s determined performance saw her cross the finish line just 0.199 seconds ahead of Ana Carrasco, securing her third career WorldWCR win.

Carrasco, riding for Evan Bros. Racing Yamaha Team, put up a valiant fight, briefly taking the lead on Lap 6 before Herrera’s swift counterattack. The second-place finish sees Carrasco now trailing in the championship standings by seven points.

Sara Sanchez of 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team rounded out the podium, fending off a persistent challenge from pole-sitter Beatriz Neila in the closing stages.

The race was not without drama, as a collision between Ornella Ongaro and Roberta Ponziani at Turn 11 eliminated both riders from contention, narrowing the podium battle to a four-way fight.

Further down the field, Ran Yochay secured fifth place, while Tayla Relph impressed with a second consecutive top-10 finish in sixth. Lucy Michel made significant progress from her 10th place start to finish seventh, ahead of Pakita Ruiz.

Luna Hirano and Adela Ourednickova completed the top 10, with the latter finally breaking into the points after narrowly missing out in Race 1.

The race saw early exits for Chun Mei Liu, who crashed out on the second lap, and Mallory Dobbs, whose promising start was cut short by a fall at the final corner with six laps remaining.

As the championship battle intensifies, all eyes now turn to the next round, with Herrera’s victory injecting fresh excitement into the title race.

