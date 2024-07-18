HEX ezCAN K1600 Accessory Manager Now Supports BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, and BMW F 800 GS

HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd, a leader in motorcycle accessory management solutions, is excited to announce the latest update to its innovative HEX ezCAN K1600 for BMW Accessory Manager. The popular device now extends its support to three of BMW’s most sought-after 2024 motorcycle models: the BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, and BMW F 800 GS. This expansion brings a new level of functionality, safety, and convenience to riders of these BMW models.

The HEX ezCAN K1600 Accessory Manager is renowned for its ability to seamlessly integrate and manage a wide range of accessories on BMW motorcycles. Riders can now effortlessly connect and control additional lighting, horn systems, brake lights, and other electrical accessories without compromising the integrity of their bike’s wiring system. The plug-and-play design ensures an easy installation process, making advanced customisation more accessible than ever.

Key Benefits of the HEX ezCAN K1600 for BMW Accessory Manager:

Enhanced Safety: Improved safety features with auxiliary light and horn configuration options, and advanced brake light integration. Making riders significantly more visible to other road users. Customisable Controls: Easy configuration of accessories to suit individual preferences and riding conditions. Effortless Installation: No need for cutting or splicing wires, maintaining the bike’s original wiring integrity, and avoiding risk to the owner’s motorcycle warranty. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive software interface for quick setup and adjustments.

“We are thrilled to bring the capabilities of the HEX ezCAN K1600 to the BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, and BMW F 800 GS,” said Neil LePine, Business Development Director at HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd. “Our goal has always been to enhance the riding experience by providing innovative solutions that are both reliable and easy to use. With this latest update, BMW F 900 GS/GSA, and BMW F 800 GS riders, can enjoy the safety and convenience that the HEX ezCAN offers.”

The BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GSA, and F 800 GS are celebrated for their versatility, performance, and adventure-ready design. Now, with the addition of the HEX ezCAN K1600 Accessory Manager, these models can further benefit from enhanced lighting options, improved safety features, and the ability to customise accessories to meet the demands of any journey.

The HEX ezCAN K1600 for BMW Accessory Manager is available now for purchase on the HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd web shop and through authorised HEX ezCAN distributors, and retails for £ 204.00 including VAT. For more information, visit HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd Website.