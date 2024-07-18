Thursday, July 18, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

HEX ezCAN K1600 Accessory Manager Now Supports BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, and BMW F 800 GS

Industry NewsAftermarketLatest News
1 min.read

Hex Ezcan K1600 Accessory Manager Now Supports Bmw F 900 Gs, Bmw F 900 Gsa, And Bmw F 800 GsHEX Innovate (UK) Ltd, a leader in motorcycle accessory management solutions, is excited to announce the latest update to its innovative HEX ezCAN K1600 for BMW Accessory Manager. The popular device now extends its support to three of BMW’s most sought-after 2024 motorcycle models: the BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, and BMW F 800 GS. This expansion brings a new level of functionality, safety, and convenience to riders of these BMW models.

The HEX ezCAN K1600 Accessory Manager is renowned for its ability to seamlessly integrate and manage a wide range of accessories on BMW motorcycles. Riders can now effortlessly connect and control additional lighting, horn systems, brake lights, and other electrical accessories without compromising the integrity of their bike’s wiring system. The plug-and-play design ensures an easy installation process, making advanced customisation more accessible than ever.Hex Ezcan K1600 Accessory Manager Now Supports Bmw F 900 Gs, Bmw F 900 Gsa, And Bmw F 800 Gs

Key Benefits of the HEX ezCAN K1600 for BMW Accessory Manager:

  1. Enhanced Safety: Improved safety features with auxiliary light and horn configuration options, and advanced brake light integration. Making riders significantly more visible to other road users.
  2. Customisable Controls: Easy configuration of accessories to suit individual preferences and riding conditions.
  3. Effortless Installation: No need for cutting or splicing wires, maintaining the bike’s original wiring integrity, and avoiding risk to the owner’s motorcycle warranty.
  4. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive software interface for quick setup and adjustments.

“We are thrilled to bring the capabilities of the HEX ezCAN K1600 to the BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, and BMW F 800 GS,” said Neil LePine, Business Development Director at HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd. “Our goal has always been to enhance the riding experience by providing innovative solutions that are both reliable and easy to use. With this latest update, BMW F 900 GS/GSA, and BMW F 800 GS riders, can enjoy the safety and convenience that the HEX ezCAN offers.”

The BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GSA, and F 800 GS are celebrated for their versatility, performance, and adventure-ready design. Now, with the addition of the HEX ezCAN K1600 Accessory Manager, these models can further benefit from enhanced lighting options, improved safety features, and the ability to customise accessories to meet the demands of any journey.

The HEX ezCAN K1600 for BMW Accessory Manager is available now for purchase on the HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd web shop and through authorised HEX ezCAN distributors, and retails for £ 204.00 including VAT. For more information, visit HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd Website.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Back To Central Europe For MXGP of Czech Republic at Loket This Weekend
Next article
Indian Motorcycle Challenger RR and FTR750 entertain the crowds at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

JD Stunts Announces Date For Guinness World Record Attempt

Industry News 0
Kawasaki UK and Jonny Davies, AKA JD Stunts, have...

Indian Motorcycle Challenger RR and FTR750 entertain the crowds at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Indian Motorcycles 0
Indian Motorcycle came ready to entertain with the big-bore...

Back To Central Europe For MXGP of Czech Republic at Loket This Weekend

Latest News 0
The MXGP Motocross World Championships make a return to...

Most Popular

JD Stunts Announces Date For Guinness World Record Attempt

Industry News 0
Kawasaki UK and Jonny Davies, AKA JD Stunts, have...

Indian Motorcycle Challenger RR and FTR750 entertain the crowds at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Indian Motorcycles 0
Indian Motorcycle came ready to entertain with the big-bore...

Back To Central Europe For MXGP of Czech Republic at Loket This Weekend

Latest News 0
The MXGP Motocross World Championships make a return to...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Jd Stunts Announces Date For Guinness World Record Attempt

JD Stunts Announces Date For Guinness World Record Attempt

Frank Duggan - 0