Peter Hickman was denied his first ever Bennetts British Superbike Championship triple victory in race three at Cadwell Park, when a last lap mistake gave Jason O’Halloran the opportunity he needed to grasp the lead on the final lap to celebrate his first win at the Lincolnshire circuit.

Hickman had a spectacular start to the weekend, claiming Faye Ho’s FHO Racing BMW team their first Superbike race win yesterday.

The local legend was then able to carry the momentum into the second race of the weekend, despite coming under pressure on the final lap from standings leader O’Halloran.

O’Halloran got a tremendous launch off the line in race two, leading the pack on the opening lap but Hickman was instantly on the attack. However, it wasn’t until lap nine that he could make a pass on the McAMS Yamaha rider, diving down the inside on the brakes at Mansfield.

Hickman continued to try and break his rivals, edging out an advantage over O’Halloran but the Australian reeled him back in over the final three laps.

The McAMS Yamaha rider was within striking distance on the final lap, but despite piling on the pressure, Hickman had the edge at the chequered flag.

The battle for third was initially between Christian Iddon, the region’s fastest plumber Lee Jackson, and the Irwin brothers, but disaster struck for the VisionTrack Ducati rider when he crashed out of third at Charlies on lap four.

Jackson then had the upper hand, but Tommy Bridewell was storming through the pack after another bad start, running in eighth on the opening lap.

The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider first moved ahead of Glenn Irwin, and then hit a top three position with a decisive pass at Coppice on lap 14, pushing Jackson back to fourth.

Bridewell was able to break the group behind him, but reigning champion Josh Brookes had been building momentum throughout the race from his fourth row start, and was able to force his way through to fifth.

The lone VisionTrack Ducati rider held off Glenn Irwin, who was then embroiled in a fight with his brother Andrew, as the pair exchanged blows, but it was the Honda Racing rider who had the edge.

Andrew Irwin’s seventh place put him just ahead of rival BMW rider Bradley Ray. Ryan Vickers, still feeling sore after his high-speed qualifying crash, was ninth as Storm Stacey returned to the top ten.

Tarran Mackenzie was watching from the sidelines after the McAMS Yamaha rider decided to sit out today’s races after breaking his finger in his race one crash yesterday.

In the final race, O’Halloran hit the front to take the initial advantage off the line, but by the time the pack had reached Park, Glenn Irwin went for a move down the inside to grab the lead.

O’Halloran was then pushed back into third place when Hickman made a move on lap three, before the FHO Racing BMW rider was able to take the lead at Mansfield two laps later.

Bridewell again had one of his bad starts off the pole position, which dropped him down to fifth on lap one, but by the sixth lap, he had wrestled his way through into third place.

The leading trio remained the same as the previous two races with Hickman and O’Halloran ahead of Bridewell, until the closing stages.

Hickman managed to save a big moment on the final lap, but it meant that he lost momentum at Coppice. O’Halloran seized the opportunity and made a decisive move down the inside at Charlies.

O’Halloran was able to hold off a counter attack to score his first race win at Cadwell Park, and with it claims the Milwaukee Summer Grand Slam Trophy. Hickman meanwhile took second place and his highest points’ score of this round crowned him Milwaukee King of the Mountain.

The battle for fourth was between Brookes and Jackson, which went down to the wire. Brookes had made a spectacular pass on Jackson and Glenn Irwin in the early stage of the race to move into fourth.

Brookes continued to defend hard from Jackson, but the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki rider was able to match his best season result, making a move with three laps to go to push the Australian back a position. Today’s fifth places marks Brookes’ best result of the season in dry conditions.

Glenn Irwin held off Iddon to claim sixth place with Ray in eighth, but dropping out of the top eight in the standings by just two points. Andrew Irwin and Vickers completed the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 2 result:

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.155s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.817s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +1.672s Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +7.384s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +10.159s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +10.605s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +10.758s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +12.567s Storm Stacey (Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) +24.172s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 3 result:

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.203s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +2.332s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +5.832s Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +6.004s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +8.953s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +9.351s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +9.669s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +10.135s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +17.308s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after Cadwell Park:

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 342 Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) 223 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 223 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 205 Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) 200 Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) 165 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) 154 Lee Jackson (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 133

Peter Hickman – FHO Racing BMW

Race 2 winner

“Race two was certainly a harder race than yesterday, although it is never easy around Cadwell Park!

“I was watching my pitboard and was up to 0.7 and then I had a little bit of arm pump, but I saw Jason was getting closer and I could hear him out of Charlies!

“I knew I had to be a bit more defensive but not compromise my speed. I got away with it towards the end but it was fantastic to make it a double.

“To say I am disappointed to have not made it a hat trick would be an understatement, but it was my only mistake all weekend in the third race.

“It cost me the race, so that was frustrating but I am pleased I was able to save it, as the rear came right around at 120-140mph!

“That gave Jason the chance and I thought about having a lunge back, but I just wasn’t close enough.

“Two wins and a second place, plus Milwaukee King of the Mountain, so I am really pleased with a fantastic weekend for the FHO Racing BMW team as that is a big point’s haul for the championship.”

Jason O’Halloran – McAMS Yamaha

Race 3 winner

“It’s been an amazing weekend. I know we’ve done some triples this year, but that win means a lot to me.

“I have wanted to win here for a long time, it’s the closest thing I’ve got to a home round and over the years I’ve had a lot of local support from both the fans and people sponsoring me so it’s a special place for me and I’m really pleased I could do it.

“The whole team have done an awesome job this weekend, we were up against it with the weather so we had to use the races to figure out a setting. Each race the bike was better and in the last race the bike was the best it’s been all weekend.

“The pace was so fast, fair play to Peter he was setting a really good place at the front but I never gave up, hung on for as long as I could and went for the opportunity when it arose. I’m really pleased with the weekend and can’t wait for Snetterton.”

For more info checkout our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

