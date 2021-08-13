Peter Hickman launched the FHO Racing BMW to the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship SUPERPICKS Free Practice times at Donington Park, setting a pace under the existing lap record to edge out championship leader Jason O’Halloran by 0.122s in the closing stages.

O’Halloran had set the pace in the morning and continued to set the benchmark earlier in the session, but the McAMS Yamaha rider crashed out unhurt at Coppice and was then sidelined for the remainder of SUPERPICKS Free Practice 2.

Hickman’s flying lap came in the final moments of another incredibly close session where the top 18 riders were covered by less than a second, with Kyle Ryde in 18th just 0.934s adrift of the leading time.

Ryan Vickers had another impressive session on the RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki to end the opening day third fastest, just ahead of VisionTrack Ducati pairing Christian Iddon and defending champion Josh Brookes, who returned to his familiar #25 this weekend and continued a resurgence to complete the top five.

Rory Skinner delivered a strong end to his day to climb into sixth position for the FS-3 Kawasaki team ahead of Honda Racing’s Glenn Irwin and the second FHO Racing BMW of Xavi Forés.

Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW), Lee Jackson (FS-3 Kawasaki), Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) and Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) completed the SUPERPICKS 12 who progress directly into tomorrow’s pole-position deciding Q2 session.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park National, SUPERPICKS Free Practice combined times:

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) 1m:06.156s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.122s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki) +0.134s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.228s Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.276s Rory Skinner (FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.292s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.323s Xavi Forés (FHO Racing BMW) +0.361s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.380s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.403s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.423s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.451s

Peter Hickman – FHO Racing BMW

Fastest in SUPERPICKS Free Practice

“It has been a pretty good start to Donington Park in the free practice sessions! I am normally not as fast on the first day, so to actually be fast straight away is really good for me.

“The FHO Racing BMW has been working really well. We made a few tweaks between sessions and it felt instantly that we went in the right direction straight away.

“I feel really comfortable and the time came fairly easily – or as easy as it can be in this game! The times are so close so I am definitely happy to be P1 so far.”

For more info checkout our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

