1096 days since the last chequered flag was shown at the Southern 100 Road Races, on Thursday 11th July 2019, the best meeting on the road racing calendar; the aptly named ‘friendly races’ are set to resume on the evening of Monday 11th July 2022. They will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and conclude with a full day’s racing on Championship Day, Thursday 14th July.

Title sponsors since 1999, The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company remain on board with their valuable and much appreciated support, under new Chairman Brian Thomson.

Most importantly; the race organisers, Southern 100 Racing welcome back the competitors, including past champions and the current (2019) champion, past race winners, returning regulars and fourteen newcomers. A warm welcome is guaranteed for all the fans and enthusiasts who line the Colas Billown Course to watch and support the races.

The Number 1 plate for 2022, will be on the machinery of the current and latest (2019) Hunt’s Motorcycles Solo Champion Dean Harrison, a three times winner of the prestigious title. He will be riding the DAO Kawasaki machines that he campaigned so impressively in the TT. Hoping to take the coveted Solo Championship title from the Yorkshireman is another three-time holder of the ‘Derek Ennett Trophy;’ Michael Dunlop, who has the use of the Buildbase Suzuki Superbike, prepared for the TT by Hawk Racing, along with his own TT double winning 600 MD Yamaha and a McAdoo Racing Supertwin.

Having made his Southern 100 debut in 2018, Davey Todd finished third in the Solo Championship Race behind Dean Harrison and Ivan Lintin, as well as taking other top six placings. He took to the circuit like a duck to water. Now riding for the Milenco by Padgett’s Team, the Saltburn rider will certainly have an eye on standing on the top step of the podium, especially on Championship Day.

A close neighbour of, and rival to Dean Harrison, who enjoyed his best TT earlier this month, Jamie Coward has a selection of Yamaha machines prepared by Steadplan Racing and will be out to add to his silverware collection. Leading the local challenge will be Nathan Harrison, the 2019 double Manx Grand Prix winner, who made his TT debut just a month ago with five races, five finishes and five replicas! Nathan will be keen to add some Southern 100 trophies to his MGP and TT replicas.

The cream of the ‘road racing family’ will be based in the Billown Paddock, all looking forward to the challenges of the 4.25-mile course, renewing rivalry after three years away and setting their own targets including Sam West; Rob Hodson; Paul Jordan; Michael Sweeney; Ryan Kneen, Jamie Williams, and Joe Yeardsley, Michael Russell, Rhys Hardisty to name but a few. Sadly; a long time friend of the meeting and regular competitor; Davey Morgan lost his life in an accident during the Supersport Race 1 at the TT. His absence will be felt keenly by all in the Southern 100 family.

The action commences on Monday evening 11th July with practice sessions between 6.05pm and 9.40pm. Tuesday has the final practice sessions, plus the first two races commencing at 8.00pm. Wednesday evening has four races, whilst on Thursday, Championship Day the morning session between 9.30am and 12.45pm will have four races. The meeting concludes with an afternoon of racing between 1.30pm and 4.45pm. There will be four races including the two feature races, the Solo and Sidecar Championships.

The Southern 100 concludes with an Open-Air Prize Presentation in the Market Square from 8.30pm. This is always a memorable event in itself.

