Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

With a whole bundle of advanced technologies, the Destino Ultimate GTX waterproof motorcycle boot targets adventure riders with the highest demands for comfort and safety.

Take the comfort of a touring boot, the safety of a sports boot and the robustness of an MX boot – the result is the Touratech Destino Ultimate GTX. This unique motorcycle boot, developed by the clothing specialists at REV’IT!, combines innovative technologies in a completely new concept.

In keeping with the innovative technologies, the unmistakable design of this high-end boot skilfully combines the look and feel of state-of-the-art materials with the design language of classic offroad boots.

Protection and mobility

Maximum protection for offroad use is provided by the Dynamic Support Frame (DSF) with its three components: calf support, heel cup and stability frame. Overstretching of muscles and tendons is effectively prevented by this ingenious design, while the integrated joint guarantees optimal mobility.

To also protect the foot from impacts, the DSF cooperates closely with the reinforced toe area, the SEESOFT™ protector insert in the tongue, and the shin plate.

BOA Fit closure system: Robustness and comfort

The BOA Fit system opens up a new dimension in closure convenience. This innovative lacing technology combines the perfect fit of the boot with extremely fast closing and opening. Just press the button to activate, turn it until the boot fits perfectly – and then simply pull the button up to release.

The BOA Fit closure system is characterised by its extraordinary robustness, which makes it the superior solution even for tough offroad use. The entire lacing area is also covered so that dust and mud are effectively kept out.

Specially developed Vibram sole

The Apex® sole, developed together with Vibram, offers functionality and comfort not only when riding but also when walking. It has different zones to fulfil different requirements. One area is specifically optimised for operating the foot brake lever, while another is responsible for providing strength and still others ensure the best possible walking comfort.

Waterproof thanks to Gore-Tex

Under the intelligent upper material mix of high-strength SuperFabric®, robust Omega leather, and supple nubuck, a Gore-Tex membrane guarantees absolute waterproofness with simultaneous breathability.

The microfibre lining, which ensures rapid moisture transport, also makes an important contribution to a pleasant foot climate.

The OrthoLite® X40 insole made of open-pored PU foam combines high cushioning values with the best breathability and can be washed when necessary.

Made in Europe, this premium Touratech Destino Ultimate GTX boot is certified to the highest possible level for motorcycle protective equipment EN 13634:2017 Level 2.

The Destino Ultimate GTX is available in nine sizes from 39 to 47 at Touratech support points and in the online shop.

Further information

For more Touratech news check out our dedicated page Touratech News

For more information on Touratech products visit touratech.com/

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security