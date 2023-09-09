History made as Casadei seals it with a win

The Pons rider puts in a near-perfect performance to fend off Garzo as Spinelli completes the podium.

Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) is the 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Champion, and he did it in style! The Italian took the crown with a hard-fought victory in Race 1 of his home round, coming out on top in a close finish against Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) by just 0.021s. Casadei is the first Champion since the series became a full eight-round, 16-race Championship this year, making some history in the process. The Champions’ teammate Nicholas Spinelli was in the mix from start to finish too, and took an important podium to add to the Pons team celebrations.

Casadei’s closest title rival Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) suffered some drama, slapped with a double long lap penalty after jumping the start, and it was a tougher first race for Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) as Casadei emerged imperious.

The lights went out for MotoE™ Race 1 and there was fight in Torres yet as the Spaniard flew from 5th place on the grid to snatch the holeshot from Casadei, after that small but real jump start, with Spinelli watching on in 3rd. Garzo soon latched onto the top three too as a leading group of four broke away from the rest of the field.

Casadei had fire in his belly as he hit the front, with Torres being bullied to the back of the group. We then had six laps of frantic MotoE™ action ahead of us.

That’s when news broke of Torres’ lightning launch: it was down to a jump start from the title contender, and the Spaniard then had to take two tours through the long lap loop at Tramonto before rejoining the race down in 12th place.

Meanwhile at the front, Casadei led the way with Garzo and Spinelli snapping at his heels. All the Italian had to do was finish the race with Torres down the order and he would be crowned Champion, and Spinelli and Garzo started to swap paintwork behind the race leader too. That allowed Casadei to stretch out some breathing space with three laps to go, Championship in clear sight.

The Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse duo of Kevin Manfredi and Kevin Zannoni then joined the party, and they brought Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) with them. The trio latched onto Spinelli and Garzo, who started to reel in the race leader once again.

It was too little too late though as Garzo was left with few options to attack the race leader on the final lap. The Spaniard was all over Casadei’s rear wheel through the final sector and pulled alongside the Pons machine as they flew towards the line, but it wasn’t quite enough. Casadei made it the perfect ending to his Championship challenge as he just beat Garzo to it, sealing the crown with a win.

Behind the first ever FIM Enel MotoE™ World Champion came Garzo and then Spinelli completing the podium, with Torres recovering to 10th place in the end but making sure to congratulate his title rival after the flag dropped. Manfredi, Zannoni and Ferrari completed that front group in that order.

