Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

HJC Carbon RPHA 11 Bleer – in stock now.

Built for the racetrack, the RPHA 11 is HJC’s premium sport helmet, designed with an aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds. The Carbon Fibre Outer Shell provides a lightweight and comfortable helmet with enhanced Shock-Resistant performance. The enlarged eye-port increased field of view, and outstanding airflow ventilation system caters to sport riders in the tucked position. Additional safety features include: Reflective patches on the rear neck area and Emergency Release Cheek Pad System, for safe and quick helmet removal in emergency situations.

Available with SMART HJC Bluetooth.

Key Features

• Carbon Fibre Outer Shell provides a lightweight and comfortable shell with enhanced Shock-Resistant performance

• Extremely light weight Carbon Shell Construction. Unique graphic application utilizing carbon pattern

• RapidFire™ Visor Replacement System: Simple and secure visor ratchet system provides ultra-quick, toolless visor replacement system

• MultiCool Interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture-wicking and quick drying function. Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable

• Cheek pads are Interchangeable throughout all sizes

• Ready for SMART HJC Bluetooth (Bluetooth sold separately)

• Optimized shell design for outstanding air flow ventilation system

• Aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds

• Emergency Kit (Cheek pads) for safe and quick rescue in an emergency situation

• Wide eye-port provides superior peripheral vision

• Enhanced visor dual-locking system for high speed racing conditions

• It comes standard with both the 2D Dark Smoke Visor and the Pinlock lens

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security