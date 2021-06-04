A supreme sport-touring helmet designed for any ride, from quick commutes to cross-country cruises.
The RPHA 70 Carbon is exceptionally compact and lightweight as a result of the Carbon Fibre Outer shell that provides enhanced shock-resistance with reinforcement material.
FEATURES
- Easy to use emergency quick release
- Open/close rear vent
- Dual purpose top vent
- Multi-point locking system
- NEW lower vent
For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News
For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here