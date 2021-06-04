Hjc Carbon Rpha 70 RepleA supreme sport-touring helmet designed for any ride, from quick commutes to cross-country cruises.

The RPHA 70 Carbon is exceptionally compact and lightweight as a result of the Carbon Fibre Outer shell that provides enhanced shock-resistance with reinforcement material.

FEATURES

  • Easy to use emergency quick release
  • Open/close rear vent
  • Dual purpose top vent
  • Multi-point locking system
  • NEW lower vent

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.comHjc Carbon Rpha 70 Reple
