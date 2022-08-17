Hjc F70 Katra & Tino

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The new F70 combines cutting-edge design with upgraded features for a fresh, must-have helmet.

If you’re a rider who likes to stay ahead of the pack, this first addition to a new generation of helmets is calling your name.

The unique design includes an aggressive-looking breath guard and maximized ventilation from two top vents and five rear exhaust escapes.

Convenience is key with the internal, anti-fog coated dropdown sun shield controlled by a smooth, easy to reach lever on the bottom of the shell.

This helmet is Bluetooth compatible with SmartHJC.

£289.99

ADVANCED CHANNELING VENTILATION SYSTEM

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

HJ-V9 SUN SHIELD

Integrated Sun Shield: Improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch coated.

HJ-32 VISOR

All HJC visors offer 99% UV-A & B protection. Anti-fog lens pin prepared shield and includes Anti-fog insert lens.

SUPERCOOL INTERIOR

It provides enhanced moisture-wicking and quick-drying functions, superior to the previous generation.

FIBERGLASS SHELL

The Advanced Fiberglass Composite Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.

F70 KATRA

WHITE: F70KAY

CAMO: F70KAG

YELLOW: F70KAY

F70 TINO

RED: F70TR

BLUE RED WHITE: F70TO

ORANGE: F70TO

