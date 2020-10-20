The C80 Dual Sport Modular helmet brings a new look to the HJC lineup.

Designed to be used in either off-road or street, this new model allows the rider to have multiple configurations. The helmet is composed of our Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell, which provides a lightweight helmet, with superior fit and comfort from the advanced CAD technology. The C80 offers a wide vision face shield and easy to use internal sun shield. It also has a large top and lower vent to help keep the rider cool in hot riding conditions. Vents are easy to access and use with gloves on. The multiple helmet configuration allows the rider to use the helmet with or without the extended peaked visor. The modular chin bar uses a one-touch and easy to use lever that is glove-friendly. The C80 is also Smart HJC ready to accept the 10B or 20B Bluetooth systems (*sold separately).

Technical Features

SMART HJC

SMART HJC 20B and 10B Bluetooth communication system co-developed with SENA tailored specially for HJC helmets. SMART HJC can be installed on HJC’s various models and due to the compact size and aerodynamic design of the Bluetooth unit, it enhances the overall look and aerodynamic design of the shell. *All SMART HJC devices sold separately.

STANDARD ECE

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

POLYCARBONATE SHELL

The Advanced Polycarbonate Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.

VISOR: XD-16

All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection

SUN SHIELD: IS-08

Integrated Sun Visor: Improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch coated.

SUPERCOOL INTERIOR

* Supercool Interior keeps the rider cool and fresh with moisture-wicking, odor-free, and advanced silver antibacterial fabric.

* Removable Interior

* Glasses grooves: Accommodates riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses.

ACS

ADVANCED CHANNELING VENTILATION SYSTEM

HJC’s helmets, along with our technology, have added experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation and related fields. HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market. Experience the best performance with your HJC helmet.

3 YEAR WARRANTY

The warranty is applicable to manufacturers defects for ups to 3 years from the date or purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing. (whichever comes first)

Click here for more info: https://www.hjchelmets.eu/product/c80-rox//

For more information on HJC Helmets visit hjchelmets.eu/