The C91 helmet will offer riders some of the best features on the market at a budget friendly price.

Starting with the Advance Polycarbonate Composite Shell. It provides a lightweight helmet with a superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology. The chin bar operates with an easy to use a single lever and is user friendly with gloves. It also includes an internal sun shield with a manual mechanism that moves forward and back with ease. The large top vent allows airflow ventilation throughout the deep EPS channels of the helmet, keeping you cool on rides. The SuperCool top liner and cheek pad interior gives additional cooling features with its moisture-wicking anti-bacterial fabric. The C91 is also Smart HJC ready to accept the 10B or 20B Bluetooth systems (*sold separately).

Technical Features

SMART HJC

SMART HJC 20B and 10B Bluetooth communication system co-developed with SENA tailored specially for HJC helmets. SMART HJC can be installed on HJC’s various models and due to the compact size and aerodynamic design of the Bluetooth unit, it enhances the overall look and aerodynamic design of the shell. *All SMART HJC devices sold separately.

STANDARD DOT

* Meets or exceeds DOT FMVSS 218 approved.

* Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

POLYCARBONATE SHELL

The Advanced Polycarbonate Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.

VISOR: HJ-17

* All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection.

* Anti Fog Lens prepared.

SUN SHIELD: HJ-V7

Integrated Sun Visor: Improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch coated.

SUPERCOOL INTERIOR

* Supercool Interior keeps the rider cool and fresh with moisture-wicking, odor-free, and advanced silver antibacterial fabric.

* Removable Interior

* Glasses grooves: Accommodates riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses.

3 YEAR WARRANTY

The warranty is applicable to manufacturers defects for ups to 3 years from the date or purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing. (whichever comes first)

Click here for more info: https://www.hjchelmets.eu/product/c91-taly/

For more information on HJC Helmets visit hjchelmets.eu/