The i30 was created from years of design and research, bringing the best open face helmet to the market.

It starts with the next generation face shield. This new Pinlock ready shield offers a wide distortion-free view and now has a reinforced frame around the lower edges to reduce wind turbulence. The shield also uses the tool-less, quick release base plate system for easy to use install/removal. We also updated the internal sun shield with an increased coverage area than our previous model. The 3 top vent intake system provides maximum airflow into the helmet, while the rear exhaust spoiler creates a vacuum effect flushing out the heat. The Multi-Cool top liner and cheek pad interior gives additional cooling features with its moisture-wicking anti-bacterial fabric. The 2 Shell/3 EPS breakdown reduces the weight of the helmet and offers better sizing. The i30 is also Smart HJC ready to accept the 10B or 20B Bluetooth systems (*sold separately). Overall, this new Open Face helmet will be the choice of riders for years to come.

Technical Features

SMART HJC

SMART HJC 20B and 10B Bluetooth communication system co-developed with SENA tailored specially for HJC helmets. SMART HJC can be installed on HJC’s various models and due to the compact size and aerodynamic design of the Bluetooth unit, it enhances the overall look and aerodynamic design of the shell. *All SMART HJC devices sold separately.

STANDARD ECE

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

POLYCARBONATE SHELL

The Advanced Polycarbonate Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.

VISOR: HJ-34

* All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection.

* Anti Fog Lens prepared.

SUN SHIELD: HJ-V9

Integrated Sun Visor: Improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-Fog and Anti-Scratch coated.

MULTICOOL INTERIOR

* Advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture-wicking and quick-drying function.

* Removable Interior.

* Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses.

SUPERIOR VENTILATION

9 intakes, 4 exhaust ventilation channels to keep head cool and comfortable.

3YEAR WARRANTY

The warranty is applicable to manufacturers defects for ups to 3 years from the date or purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing. (whichever comes first)

Click here for more info: https://www.hjchelmets.eu/product/i30/

For more information on HJC Helmets visit hjchelmets.eu/