The RPHA 1 was designed and developed after several years of focused efforts and crucial feedback from top world class athletes in MotoGP.

HJC’s top engineers went to work and created a race-bred helmet that is truly worthy of top race circuits around the world.

What you find in the box is the very same helmet used by HJC’s world-class athletes in both Moto GP and World Superbike. The big surprise is that HJC decided to produce RPHA 1 in large enough volumes to make it available to normal riders.

Included in the box

– Transparent racing spoiler

– Pinlock 120

– Tear off film

Replacement Parts

– Top/rear/lower vent

– Chin curtain

– Breath deflector

– Gear plate set

– Cheek pads

– Headliner

Visor options

– Pinlock ready HJ-35 shield provides 99% UV protection Anti-scratch coated, double locking system

– Tear off posts installed

– Easy attachment system for visor shield replacement

The warranty is applicable to manufacturers’ defects for up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

The RPHA 1 Racing Helmet is homologated according to the FIM Racing standards, and the new ECE 22.06 regulations.

Silvercool: Advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture-wicking and quick-drying function. Removable Interior. Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses.

Wind Tunnel Tested: HJC helmets are tested in the lab as well as in “real-life”. HJC is one of the very few helmet companies equipped with its own state-of-the-art wind tunnel laboratory to test aerodynamics, ventilation, noise, and more.

Advanced Channeling Ventilation System:

HJC have experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market.

RHPHA Features: Emergency Kit (Cheek Pads) for safe and quick rescue in an emergency situation.

Double D-Ring Rapid Firetm Shield Replacement System: Simple and secure shield ratchet system providing ultra-quick, tool-less removal, and installation for efficient operations.

