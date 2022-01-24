If you’ve been bitten by HJC’s Venom bug, you might want to consider Anti-Venom.

Anti-Venom is Venom’s symbiotic brother, whose distinguishing mark is a spider symbol across his chest.

Naturally, Anti-Venom possesses super-human abilities which the owner of this HJC helmet will not… so ride safe!

£549.99

Technical features

• Precision Top-vent Control

• Aerodynamic Top-vent

• Forehead Vent

• Enlarged View Point

• Multi-point Locking System

Originally built for the racetrack, the RPHA 11 is HJC’s premium sport helmet, designed with an aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds. The Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M Plus) shell composition provides enhanced shock-resistant performance and a more comfortable and lightweight helmet, using reinforcement materials that include carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric. The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position and an outstanding airflow ventilation system. Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

