WE MISSED YOU, VENOM…

The original Venom helmet is back, just in time for the arrival of another alien nightmare.

Brock tries to reignite his journalism career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of another alien symbiote named Carnage.

Buckle up for the ride of your life, lethal vigilante and…

… LET THERE BE CARNAGE!

Technical features:

P.I.M. Plus shell construction comprised of carbon fibre, aramid and carbon-glass hybrid fibre provide enhanced shock-resistant performance, much comfort and lightness of helmet

Precision top vent control

Aerodynamic Top Vent

New forehead vent

Enlarged view port

Multi-point shield locking system

Redesigned side-intake vents

Multi cool interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric and enhanced moisture wicking for quick drying and comfort

Originally built for the racetrack, the RPHA 11 is HJC’s premium sport helmet, designed with an aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds. The Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M Plus) shell composition provides enhanced shock-resistant performance and a more comfortable and lightweight helmet, using reinforcement materials that include carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric. The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position and an outstanding airflow ventilation system. Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

