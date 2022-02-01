A supreme sport-touring helmet designed for any ride from quick commutes to cross-country cruises.

The RPHA 70 Carbon is exceptionally compact and lightweight as a result of the Carbon Fibre Outer shell that provides enhanced shock-resistance with reinforcement material that includes Carbon and Carbon-glass hybrid fabric.

The RPHA 70 indisputably demonstrates why HJC remains #1 in the world.

Technical Features

Standard ECE

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

PIM & Shell

Reinforcement materials, including Carbon and Carbon-Glass Hybrid fabric, provide enhanced Shock-Resistant performance for a more comfortable and lighter helmet.

Visor: HJ-26

• All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection

• 2D Flat Shield comes equipped with the tear-off post. Tear offs can be purchased separately.

• The enhanced centre clip dual locking shield system is ideal for racing conditions.

• A quick-release shield system offers a simple and secure tool-less system to quickly remove the shield from your helmet.

Sun Shield: HJ-L1

Integrated Sunshield: Anti-fog coated smoke tinted sun visor deploys quickly and easily by bottom positioned new operation system.

Multi-cool with Polygiene

• Advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture-wicking and quick-drying function.

• Removable Interior.

• Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses.

ACS – Advanced Channelling Ventilation System

HJC’s helmets, along with our technology, have added experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation and related fields. HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market. Experience the best performance with your HJC helmet.

RPHA Features

• Emergency Kit: Emergency Kit (Cheek Pads) for safe and quick rescue in an emergency situation.

• Double D-Ring Rapid Fire™ Shield Replacement System: A simple and secure shield ratchet system provides ultra-quick, tool-less removal, and installation for efficient operations.

5 Year Warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturers defects for up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @mcindustry

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security