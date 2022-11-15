Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
HJC V60 Plain – In stock now!
£269.99
Classic styling with a modern twist, the HJC V60 adds a brand-new category of helmets to our off-road line-up for 2022.
Inspired by the original FG-01 from the 1980s, the V60 goes beyond the vintage look with new-age features such as a lightweight fiberglass shell, a large inner IS-10 sun visor, built-in speaker pockets, removable and washable interior, and emergency release cheek pads for extra safety. The V60 also includes a removable 3-snap peak visor to complete the retro look.
WHITE V60W
BLACK V60B
MATT BLACK V60MB
ALSO AVAILABLE
£299.99
V60 Ofera
BLUE V60OU
BLACK V60OB
GREEN V60OG
V60 Scoby
WHITE/RED/BLUE V60SU
BLACK V60SB
BROWN/ORANGE V60SO
STANDARD ECE 22.06
Meets ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.
FIBERGLASS SHELL
The Advanced Fiberglass Composite Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.
EMERGENCY KIT
Emergency Kit (Cheek Pad) allows quick and safe rescue in an emergency situation.
SUPERCOOL INTERIOR
Provides enhanced moisture- wicking and quick-drying functions, superior to the previous generation.
V60 Sizing
Size Cheek Pads Liner
XS 54-55cm 30mm 12mm
S 55-56cm 25mm 9mm
M 57-58cm 25mm 12mm
L 58-59cm 20mm 9mm
XL 60-61cm 20mm 12mm
2XL 62-63cm 15mm 9mm
For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News
For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security