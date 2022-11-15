Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

HJC V60 Plain – In stock now!

£269.99

Classic styling with a modern twist, the HJC V60 adds a brand-new category of helmets to our off-road line-up for 2022.

Inspired by the original FG-01 from the 1980s, the V60 goes beyond the vintage look with new-age features such as a lightweight fiberglass shell, a large inner IS-10 sun visor, built-in speaker pockets, removable and washable interior, and emergency release cheek pads for extra safety. The V60 also includes a removable 3-snap peak visor to complete the retro look.

WHITE V60W

BLACK V60B

MATT BLACK V60MB

ALSO AVAILABLE

£299.99

V60 Ofera

BLUE V60OU

BLACK V60OB

GREEN V60OG

V60 Scoby

WHITE/RED/BLUE V60SU

BLACK V60SB

BROWN/ORANGE V60SO

STANDARD ECE 22.06

Meets ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.



FIBERGLASS SHELL

The Advanced Fiberglass Composite Shell is designed to be lightweight with a superior fit and comfort, using CAD technology.

EMERGENCY KIT

Emergency Kit (Cheek Pad) allows quick and safe rescue in an emergency situation.

SUPERCOOL INTERIOR

Provides enhanced moisture- wicking and quick-drying functions, superior to the previous generation.

V60 Sizing

Size Cheek Pads Liner

XS 54-55cm 30mm 12mm

S 55-56cm 25mm 9mm

M 57-58cm 25mm 12mm

L 58-59cm 20mm 9mm

XL 60-61cm 20mm 12mm

2XL 62-63cm 15mm 9mm

