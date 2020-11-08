Holgado Wins Valencia Race 2 – Acosta Takes The Rookies Cup

An intense three-way battle for the win was settled only at the final corner in favour of Daniel Holgado over Pedro Acosta and David Muñoz. It gave 15-year-old Spaniard Holgado his first Cup victory and the 2020 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup went to 16-year-old Acosta.

It was an all Spanish podium with 14-year-old Muñoz just 9 thousandths behind at the line. The Cup points aren’t that close as Acosta ends the first Valencia weekend 59 points clear of David Alonso with only 50 on offer in the finale next weekend.

Alonso, the 14-year-old Colombian did put in another fine ride, taking 4th after a great fight back from his 13th place grid position.

Happy Holgado

Finally adding victory to his pairs of 2nds and 3rds Holgado shrugged off the bad luck that had infected the second half of his season. “I am so happy with my first victory in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. I had a really good feeling with the bike and I knew that I could race with Pedro all the way. I planned the last lap because I knew I had a good chance at the last corner and it worked out perfectly.”

“The bike setting wasn’t perfect because we didn’t have dry practice and the rear was sliding quite a lot but I had a good feeling for it so it was OK, I could control it.”

Acosta forgot to be careful

“It was a really good race because after the crash yesterday I was thinking about the championship. I got a good start but David and Dani came with me and we could get away. They were both riding really well, very fast today.”

“I was happy that it was just the three of us and then I forgot about the Cup and tried to win the race. Today, Dani was so so fast and I couldn’t win but I am happy with the championship.”

“We didn’t have any dry practice so the bike setting wasn’t good, we can improve it for sure for next weekend but I’m not complaining, I’m happy with the race.”

“It means so much to me to win the Rookies Cup because when I joined the Cup last year I had no other bike to ride and this has given me the chance to show what I can do.”

David Muñoz could do no more

“I am very happy for the race. The feeling for the bike was not so good after not having dry practice and I did the maximum I could. I was following Dani and Pedro and I really didn’t feel that I could beat them today, I didn’t have anything extra to try in the last laps. It will be different next weekend.”

Alonso gave it everything

“It was not the best start and then at the second corner there was a big mess and I was then a long way behind the leaders.”

“The first three riders got away, then there was another group and I had to push very hard to catch them. I was a long way behind but finally with 5 laps to go I was close and I pushed so hard to get through the group and finish 4th.”

“It was an incredible race for me, like a victory, pushing so hard at every corner. The bike was good and I felt I could go faster and faster as I got more and more confident.”

