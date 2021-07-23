Home Hero Steeman Claims Friday Honours With Lap Record Pace In Worldssp300

The KTM rider topped the combined running after two Free Practice sessions with a time that smashed Samuel Di Sora’s FP1 time.

With the Dutch fans returning to the grandstands at the TT Circuit Assen for the Prosecco DOC Dutch Round, it was home hero Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) who topped the timesheets in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship ahead of his home round, running three tenths clear of his nearest rival.

Steeman posted a lap time of 1’48.710s in the 30-minute Free Practice 2 session, with the Dutch rider one of only two riders to lap in the 1’48s bracket. He was joined by Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) in that bracket, with the pair separated by almost three tenths after the day’s running. Dutchman Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) completed the top three.

WorldSSP300 has a reputation for being a close and competitive class and the start of the Dutch Round has proved no exception ahead of racing, with Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) in fourth; the 2018 WorldSSP300 Champion less than a tenth away from a place in the top three. British rider Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) claimed fifth place, ahead of Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) in sixth; the French rider had topped Free Practice 1 in the morning in the Netherlands.

WorldSSP300 at TT Circuit Assen

1. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) 1’48.710

2. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) +0.284s

3. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) 0.405s

4. Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) +0.442s

5. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.513s

6. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +0.569s

