Home race start for the 2020 Rookies Cup season

Finally the 2020 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season has wings and a 12 race season.

With the ongoing support of Dorna as part of the Road to MotoGP structure, the fourteenth Cup season will begin with four races over back-to-back weekends at the Red Bull Ring following a three day preseason test at the same venue in the first week of August.

Alongside the other Grand Prix classes the double weekend theme continues with four races at Motorland Aragón in October and the remaining quartet in November at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

The twenty-six Rookies come from across the globe and are desperate to get on their KTM RC 250 Rs having shared the motorsport world’s frustration following the cancelation of the original test in Jerez in April and the delayed start to the season.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Calendar 2020

August 2-4: Preseason Test in Spielberg, Austria

August 15-16: Race 1 & Race 2 in Spielberg, Austria

August 22-23: Race 3 & Race 4 in Spielberg, Austria

October 17-18: Race 5 & 6 in Aragón, Spain

October 24-25: Race 7 & 8 in Aragón, Spain

November 7-8: Race 9 & 10 in Valencia, Spain

November 14-15: Race 11 & 12 in Valencia, Spain

Provisional Entry List

5 Tatchakorn Buasri (Thailand)

6 Phillip Tonn (Germany)

7 Daniel Muñoz (Spain)

11 Alex Escrig (Spain)

13 Sho Nishimura (Japan)

19 Scott Odgen (Great Britian)

23 Alex Millan (Spain)

24 Iván Ortolá (Spain)

28 Matteo Bertelle (Italy)

29 Billy van Eerde (Australia)

33 Izan Guevara (Spain)

34 Mario Aji (Indonesia)

37 Pedro Acosta (Spain)

38 David Salvador (Spain)

39 Bartholomé Perrin (France)

48 Gabin Planques (France)

55 Noah Dettwiler (Switzerland)

58 Luca Lunetta (Italy)

64 David Muñoz (Spain)

80 David Alonso (Colombia)

84 Zonta van den Goorbergh (Netherlands)

88 Artem Maraev (Russia)

89 Marcos Uriarte (Spain)

95 Collin Veijer (Netherlands)

96 Daniel Holgado (Spain)

97 Rocco Landers (United States)