Honda Motor Europe has decided to postpone the 2021 edition of its Honda Adventure Roads experience for one year.

Following previous tours across Norway (2017) and South Africa (2019), the third edition of Honda Adventure Roads had been planned for June 2021, with 30 CRF1100L Africa Twin riders set to tackle the unique volcanic landscape of Iceland.

However, with ongoing uncertainty around international travel restrictions, the decision has now been made, reluctantly, to postpone the event until 2022, with provisional dates of Friday 24th June to Monday 4th July 2022. All participants will be entitled to a full refund, or to hold their place for 2022 with a small deposit.

This decision has been taken at this early stage to give customers the ability to plan their 2021 schedules, and Honda Motor Europe is extremely grateful for the understanding of all participants towards this difficult decision.

