Honda announce the best dealer-built custom CB650R

Portugal’s Mototrofa Honda dealership has won the 2021 European Honda Customs dealer contest, with their creation, the CB650R Fenix.

Receiving nearly 29% of total votes on the Honda Customs website www.hondacustoms.com, the CB650R Fenix is a special symbol of renewal for the entire Mototrofa team, whose dealership has risen again from the ashes of a devastating fire.

While looking totally modern it also makes use of past Honda models. The single-sided swingarm and rear wheel are from a VFR750F and the front wheel from a CBR900RR FireBlade. Custom parts include the seat and rear cowl and the ‘93’ paint scheme (by Nexx Helmets) both pays homage to the incredible Marc Marquez, and marks the year Mototrofa was founded.

The CB650R BMX by the Nice-based Werther Honda came in second, closely followed in third by the CB650R Four Limited Edition by Espace Motos, with only 12 votes separating the French pair.

The CB650R BMX from Werther Honda took its inspiration from its namesake stunt bicycles. Gloss black paint, black forks and striking gold engine cases were matched to gold wheels, complete with whitewall tyres, while shorter final drive ratios and a full Akrapovič exhaust system add to the bike’s already punchy performance.

Inspired by the legendary CB750 Four, Espace Motos’ CB650R Limited Edition comes complete with a higher, flatter brown leather seat, rich green paint with gold pinstriping and a classic 1980s Honda Wing logo.

Visitors to the Honda Customs website were able to choose from ten of the best dealer-built custom CB650Rs from Spain, France and Portugal that were all originally due to be showcased at this years Wheels & Waves festival in Biarritz.

Over 7,000 visitors to the website cast their votes and they were able to download a bespoke wallpaper for their computer or mobile.

Visitors can still visit the Honda Customs website to view the class of 2021 and be inspired to create their own custom version of the CB650R middleweight, with its ‘Neo Sports Café’ styling and evocative four-cylinder engine, complete with classic, down-swept exhausts redolent of the original CB400F of the 1970s.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

