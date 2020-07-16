The Northamptonshire venue hosts the first track action for the Cup since the test at Jerez in March.

It’s been four months since we last saw the Honda British Talent Cup turn a wheel, but the class of 2020 are now set to get back on track on Friday the 17th of July with a day of testing at Silverstone. The season opener is now less than a month away, with Donington Park hosting from the 7th to the 9th of August, and the race is on to get ready for lights out in the new BTC era.

In Jerez, it was Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) in charge of the timesheets, with the number 72 obliterating the opposition. He’ll want to pick up where he left off and do it again at a different venue to lay down the gauntlet once more, but it will be far from easy as Silverstone presents a very different challenge to the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Fast, fast and fast again are the buzzwords, and that could mix things up for those on O’Gorman’s tail. Evan Belford (Fab Racing) and Charlie Farrer (Victoria House Academy/Mortimer Racing) led the resistance at Jerez as the timesheets tightened up, with the likes of Corey Tinker (GR Motosport Brent Gladwin), Harvey Claridge (Nova/SP125 Racing) and Eddie O’Shea also challenging in the top six.

The test is more than timesheets, however. With many not having prior experience on a Moto3™ machine, it’s valuable experience too – and a chance to get to grips with the venue ahead of the race weekend at Silverstone (National) in September.

Will O’Gorman take to the top once again? Or will the challenges of 2020 and the very different layout see a new name on top for the last time before a race weekend? Find out on Friday 17th of July as the Honda BTC hit Silverstone.