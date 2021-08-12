Not two, but three races await the BTC field as the classic venue beckons them back

After an interesting Race 1 at Thruxton that shuffled the podium somewhat, the Honda British Talent Cup was poised for more on Sunday before the weather got in the way. But all is far from lost, with the class of 2021 now set to head out for three races at Donington Park to recoup those lost points.

The national layout is a fast, short lap, and last time the BTC raced there, points leader Evan Belford (City Liftin by RS Racing) did have some good form with a fourth place – so he’ll be hoping to have continued his step forward shown in the rest of 2021 and get back to being the man to beat. Because at Thruxton, he wasn’t – so one race could arguably be seen as a silver lining in the standings for the number 52, and the opposite for his rivals.

For one of those, Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd/Tooltec Racing), there’s a fourth place at Donington on this layout last season too, so he could be one to watch again as he gains some traction in 2021. He’s also now a podium finisher, and almost a winner. But the rider who was the winner was Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) as he made some big gains at Thruxton, taking victory in style to move into second overall and 31 points off Belford. Can he keep that form going this weekend? Or can Johnny Garness (City Lifting by RS Racing) fight back? Garness is looking to bounce back and regain his momentum after a crash, now fifty points off the top, but hadn’t been out the top five before that wobble in his consistency.

After a tougher start to the season, James Cook (Wilson Racing) is also now a constant presence near the front, homing in on the top three in the points and with some solid experience in the BTC around the Donington Park national layout. And what about Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing)? He’s been on the box and fast since, just not quite seeing it come together, and Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing) has been in the front group before just losing out in the latter stages…

There’s one rider who may upend the recent form book entirely, however. After doing the double in the season opener, disaster struck for Casey O’Gorman and the Microlise Creswell Racing rider was sidelined through injury, missing three rounds. Now he’s back, and his rivals will be just as keen to see what he’s got in the locker as he will be to show them. Can he get back into the front group on the first time of asking?

The first two races this weekend see the BTC head out for battle at 13:50 (GMT +1) and 17:55 on Saturday, before Race 3 begins at 13:50 on Sunday… make sure to tune in for more close racing and the battle for another 75 points!

