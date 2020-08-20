Round 2 is upon us already as the Honda BTC prepare to fight it out for another 50 points.

The first weekend of the 2020 Honda British Talent Cup season gave us two classic races and two different winners, and now it’s time to saddle up for Round 2 as the field make their way from Donington Park to Snetterton (300) to battle it out for another 50 points. Franco Bourne (Franco Bourne Racing/SP125 Racing) heads the standings with an impressive 45 points so far, having started the season with a second place and a win, so the first mission for the field is to stop his 17-point advantage growing.

The fastest man so far, in pre-season testing and at Donington, was Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing). And he won Race 1 as somewhat expected. In Race 2 though, he crashed out and took home his first nil points of the year, leaving Bourne with the open goal he so brilliantly capitalised on. Now O’Gorman has to walk the difficult line between making up points but avoiding any more big errors – assuming those ahead of him will do the same.

Those ahead of him include Bourne at the top, but also Harvey Claridge (City Lifting/SP125 Racing) in second. Claridge had a tougher Race 1 but fought for the second victory of the weekend, losing out by mere metres, and that will give him some confidence heading into Round 2. He’s only three points ahead of O’Gorman though, so that could be an interesting battle.

Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s S-C Racing) could be another to watch as he’s had a podium already, as has Charlie Farrer (Victoria House Racing Academy/Mortimer Racing), who suffered some bad luck in Race 2 to dent his place in the standings. Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing), Jamie Lyons (Jamie Lyons Racing), Eddie O’Shea (WAM) and Corey Tinker (Stauff Fluid Power Academy) will want to get in the mix too after some ups and downs, and it will doubtless be another race of close battles to the line from first to even just deciding who will complete the top ten.

Who can tame the very different beast of Snetterton? It’s time to saddle up and find out, with the Honda BTC racing for 14 laps on Saturday the 22nd of August at 14:15 (GMT +1), before Race 2 on Sunday at 11:30.